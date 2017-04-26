Zimbabwe: Moyo in Fierce Mpofu Attack, Labels Minister a 'Greedy Judas Iscariot'

ZANU PF's bare knuckle fight continues, with yet another fierce duel pitying cabinet ministers Obert Mpofu and Jonathan Moyo who has taunted the former for his obesity and further labelled him a "greedy Judas Iscariot".

"Obert Mpofu's claim to be the obedient son, used to cover up his greedy exploits, has never fooled anyone," said Moyo in a statement issued from Asia where he is travelling on government business.

This comes after Mpofu was on Sunday reportedly linked Moyo to an alleged plot to topple President Robert Mugabe. The plot is supposedly fronted by party political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere.

Mpofu, who is also investment promotion minister, was addressing a Zanu PF provincial coordinating committee (PCC) in the Matebeleland North capital of Lupane on Sunday.

In his address, Mpofu reportedly claimed that Kasukuwere did not contrive the coup plot alone but had the full backing of Moyo, whom he also accused of continuously defying President Mugabe's orders not to take party disputes to social media.

Mpofu went on to label Moyo a backstabber and a quarrelsome politician. He also took umbrage with the Tsholotsho North MP's open attack on government's Command Agriculture programme.

But his comments were certain to invite fierce backlash from the shot-fused higher and tertiary education minister who shot back with claims Mpofu was behaving like king of Matebeleland.

Moyo, in a statement, accused Mpofu of abusing the PCC in his "mistaken belief that just because he has a big body he should throw his weight around and usurp the PCC for his personal purposes and his grossly selfish politics that the people of Matabeleland North have come to loathe for its depravity".

Higher education minister Professor Jonathan Moyo

He also exonerated Kasukuwere from his alleged offences which he described as "laughable and high sounding nonsense".

Moyo also described the allegations against his ally as "wickedly preposterous and hogwash of the century".

But in backing Kasukuwere, Moyo was still careful not to lose his main target, Mpofu.

"Obert Mpofu's allegation that I have attacked Command Agriculture in the social media and that I should be censured for that shows beyond any doubt that he has become dangerously opportunistic in his quest to impress some successionist interests in the hope of securing a position in their treacherous ranks," Moyo said.

The former university lecturer turned pro-Mugabe politician denied attacking the agricultural programme but said he had only been voicing his disapproval about the State media which was distorting facts about the scheme.

Moyo, in his comments, also did not spare a media empire he once commanded with an iron fist during his fierce tenure as information minister.

He then returned to Mpofu, this time labelling him a passive participant to past verbal attacks on Mugabe by a group of war veterans.

"Many in Matabeleland North, and indeed across the country, know why Obert Mpofu has remained stone silent when the likes of Headman Moyo and other rogue war veterans have insulted President Mugabe.

"It's because birds of the same feather flock together, even in silence. Obert Mpofu's claim to be the obedient son, used to cover up his greedy exploits, has never fooled anyone," Moyo said.

He added, "I for one will not allow Obert Mpofu to impersonate King Lobhengula, pretending to be Matabeleland North's centre of power.

"Zanu PF has one centre of power across the country and that centre of power is President Mugabe, my appointing authority to whom I report directly, not via Obert Mpofu or anyone else for that matter.

"Obert Mpofu is a colleague in the Politburo, and not my boss. If he does not respect this fact, he must prepare for the consequences."

Since the party fall-out that ousted then VP Joice Mujuru and her party allies, it has been open season within the fast disintegrating party as it becomes apparent the 93-year-old President Mugabe was nearing his end - political and otherwise.

As if the spat between Kasukuwere and Philip Chiyangwa, another Mugabe loyalist, was not enough, Mashonaland Central provincial affairs minister Martin Dinha Monday also threw punches at the embattled local government minister, advising him to abandon his job for a more tranquil foreign environment.