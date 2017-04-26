26 April 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Electoral Board - Enow Abrams Egbe Appointed Chairman

By Roland Mbonteh

The former Governor was appointed yesterday April 25 by a Presidential decree in replacement of Dr. Samuel Fonkam Azu.

Enow Abrams Egbe is now the Chairman of the Electora Board of Elections Cameroon (ELECAM). He was appointed yesterday April 25, 2017 by the President of the Republic, Paul Biya to replace Dr. Samuel Fonkam Azu'u at the helm of the election management institution. The appointment of the Senior Civil Administrator, a graduate of the National School of Administration and Magistracy (ENAM) comes just one year after he was appointed electoral board member of Elections Cameroon on April 21, 2016. Born on December 30, 1960, Enow Abrams Egbe before his appointment into the Electoral Board last year, was Inspector General for Elections in the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Decentralisation since October 2012. The native of Upper-Bayang Sub-division, Manyu Division of the South West Region, has been Governor of the then South Province and later staged a come- back as Governor of Adamawa Region in 2010. He had also served as Senior Divisional Officer in some parts of the then North West Province.

