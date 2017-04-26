Cameroon: Yaounde Women Race - Carine Bongkineh Emerges Winner

Over 500 women took part in the eighth edition of the Yaounde Women's Race on Sunday April 23, 2017.

The eighth edition of the Yaounde Women Race (COFEY) took place in Yaounde on Sunday April 23, 2017. Organised by the Association of the Development of Sports, the competition brought together women from all walks of life from across the country. The race took place along streets of Yaounde covering a distance of 10km. The runners competed in the junior, senior and masters categories. At the end of the competition, Carine Bongkineh emerged winner finishing the race in 50'50". She was followed by Marie Christine Omgba 59'90" and Ginette Mdegue 1h: 13':32". In the youth category, Olive Yonteu a student of Collège Les Aiglons Yaounde was the first in 58'555". Cecile Christian Noah was second in 1h: 59" and Nadia Songta was third in 1h: 2'22". In the popular race, Sandra Badiwoume was the first followed by Ange Doris Akom and Elisabeth Aboa third. Several prices were equally awarded to the different categories and age groups of the athletes and also to the different sports associations present. The particularity for this year was the participation of Rosine Kouatcho who was a victim of an accident in December 2014. She was rewarded for her courage and her love for the sport. The President of the Association of the Development of Sports, Louisette Renée Thobi, expressed satisfaction with the organisation of the race this year but that much still could be done. She said she hoped that in future editions there will be 2,000 women participating. The race took place in the presence of the officials of the Centre Region, representatives of international organisations and other invitees.