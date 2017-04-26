26 April 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: University Games 2017 - Douala University Leads Chart

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Choves Loh

The pioneer games hosted by the University of Bamenda entered day four yesterday with a lot more to cheer.

Keen competitions have so far opposed the participating 17 University delegations engaged in a fierce hunt for medals. It is all about crowd puller encounters at different playgrounds, spread across the neighbourhoods of the Bambili campus. Excitement is total around pitches and from the look of things the games have virtually turned into a celebration of the nation's sports movement. Back on the pitches, running tracks, tennis and collective team courts, the games ended day three action with the University of Douala leading the medals chart with eight gold medals, four silver and one bronze ahead of INJS, seven gold , seven silver and two bronze and the University of Yaounde II, Soa, had six gold, four silver, five bronze. North West Governor, Adolphe Lele Lafrique, Vice Chancellors and Rectors of the respective University institutions have been regular on playgrounds to encourage athletes. In one such outing on April 24, 2017, Governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique expressed satisfaction at the games which he described as "A veritable communion of the nation's youths in Bamenda". That apart, Fan clubs have virtually been stealing the show with emotional displays. They are credited for the noisy and exciting atmosphere around the games. They emerge with rare creative demonstrations, rare attractions, imagination and thrillers which tell the success stories of the nation. The University of Bamenda's Fan club was on day three cheered for showcasing mixed marriages that inspire integration. The University of Dschang revisited history with emotional slave trade scenes and many other Fan clubs have been on stage with the exhibition of Cameroon's diverse cultures, customs and traditions.

Cameroon

Journalist's Attorneys File Appeal on Terrorism Charges

In Cameroon, lawyers for the Radio France International reporter sentenced to a decade behind bars late Monday already… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.