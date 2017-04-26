Cameroon: University Games 2017 - Douala University Leads Chart

The pioneer games hosted by the University of Bamenda entered day four yesterday with a lot more to cheer.

Keen competitions have so far opposed the participating 17 University delegations engaged in a fierce hunt for medals. It is all about crowd puller encounters at different playgrounds, spread across the neighbourhoods of the Bambili campus. Excitement is total around pitches and from the look of things the games have virtually turned into a celebration of the nation's sports movement. Back on the pitches, running tracks, tennis and collective team courts, the games ended day three action with the University of Douala leading the medals chart with eight gold medals, four silver and one bronze ahead of INJS, seven gold , seven silver and two bronze and the University of Yaounde II, Soa, had six gold, four silver, five bronze. North West Governor, Adolphe Lele Lafrique, Vice Chancellors and Rectors of the respective University institutions have been regular on playgrounds to encourage athletes. In one such outing on April 24, 2017, Governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique expressed satisfaction at the games which he described as "A veritable communion of the nation's youths in Bamenda". That apart, Fan clubs have virtually been stealing the show with emotional displays. They are credited for the noisy and exciting atmosphere around the games. They emerge with rare creative demonstrations, rare attractions, imagination and thrillers which tell the success stories of the nation. The University of Bamenda's Fan club was on day three cheered for showcasing mixed marriages that inspire integration. The University of Dschang revisited history with emotional slave trade scenes and many other Fan clubs have been on stage with the exhibition of Cameroon's diverse cultures, customs and traditions.