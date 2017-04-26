25 April 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Jb's Sister Cecilia Kumpukwe Arrested

Malawi Police in Blantyre on Tuesday morning arrested Cecelia Kumpukwe, sister to former president Joyce Banda.

Details of her arrest, including charges are still sketchy but the police are taking her to Lilongwe where Stella Asani, suspected to have authored the fake resignation letter of vice president Saulos Chilima is being kept.

Our sources say Mrs Kumpukwe may have been part of the syndicate that plotted to write the letter.

Asani has not yet been charged although she has been in custody five days now.

The police also say they are looking for Ackson Kalaile Banda, another Peoples Party official.

Police spokesperson James Kadadzera says he has not been briefed on the arrest of the former president's sister.

Mrs Joyce Banda has been in self imposed exile since she lost the presidency in 2014 to the incubent Peter Mutharika.

