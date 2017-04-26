Malawi: Action Aid Trains Caregivers in Nsanje

Nsanje — There are high prospects of improved delivery of Early Childhood Development (ECD) services in Nsanje following the training of over 100 care givers by Action Aid.

The Organization's Nsanje ECD project officer, Patrick Nedi in an interview on the sidelines of the caregivers' graduation ceremony Monday said his organization observed that almost 80 percent of their Community Based Childcare Centres' (CBCCs) caregivers in the district were not trained which was negatively impacting on their service delivery.

The development comes after government admitted that the quality of the country's Early Child Development (ECD) services remains poor as half of the country's 35,000 caregivers are untrained blamed on inadequate resources that are pumped into the ECD program.

"The challenge is that when the caregivers are not trained they cannot fully impart the knowledge needed for the overall development of the children. This is the reason we were prompted to come up with this training to address the gap.

"Now we are happy that 527 caregivers have been trained from our 53 CBCCs. Each CBCC has 10 caregivers.

"We are very mindful that children will get the necessary knowledge for their development and improve quality of ECD service delivery in the district," said Nedi.

One of the caregivers who also graduated, Fagiresi Misoya, from Chididi CBCC in the district said the training has come at the right time as they have been providing their services to the children without being trained.

Misoya noted that the training has given them the much needed knowledge as in the past they were just doing their work without following the right procedures.

"The training has totally changed the way we have been doing our own things regarding the provision of ECD services to the children. Our services were just provided without following the right procedures as per the ECD guidelines. But now, we are fully baked and ready to achieve more in the service delivery," she said.

Misoya said as the capacity building challenge has been resolved; there are still several issues that need to be addressed so that they can work more effectively in the provision of the ECD services.

"As you are aware, caregivers provide the services on voluntary basis, we ask organizations and government to make deliberate move or policies which can assist us to generate income and earn a living," said Misoya.