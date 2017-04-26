Tanzania: Chinese Firms Praised for Training Tanzanian Workers, Students

Dar es Salaam — Twenty-eight Tanzanians working as employees or interns at Chinese companies on Saturday praised the firms for helping them acquire more knowledge and skills.

Speaking at a Labor Skill Contest for local staff working with Chinese companies and award ceremony for college internship programs at the University of Dar es Salaam, the 18 workers and 10 interns said working with the Chinese firms has tremendously improved their work efficiency.

During the contest, 36 workers from Chinese companies in Tanzania competed in six different professions, and 18 of them won awards.

Malegesi Anthony Deogratias, a civil engineering major at the University of Dar es Salaam, had a one-month internship with Jiangsu Jiangdu Construction Group, which is constructing a library at his university.

"I have gained both technological and social knowledge," the second-year student said, adding that he has also been exposed to Chinese hard-working culture.

"The Chinese people work very hard and collaborate with each other," said Deogratias.

Victor Clemence Mushi, said he gained new knowledge and experience during his seven-month internship at Huawei Technologies Tanzania as an IP network engineer.

"Working at Huawei has been interesting, fun, surprising, insightful, inspiring and impactful," said Mushi, a computer science major at the University of Dar es Salaam.

Lu Youqing, China's ambassador to Tanzania, said China will build a center for vocational training in Tanzania, the second largest economy in the region.

"The center will be tailored to provide more skills for the locals that will enable them to improve efficiency at work," Lu said.

"China as a developing country understands the desire for Tanzania, our friends, to reduce poverty," he said. "We want to help the country with our whole heart to improve your ability to develop independently."