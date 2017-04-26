Tickets for Malawi national football team return leg against Madagascar in the Championship for African Nations (Chan) on Saturday at Bingu National Stadium will start being sold on Wednesday at strategic points across the country.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Commercial and Marketing Director Limbani Matola said tickets would be sold at FAM's Mpira Village in Blantyre, in Lilongwe and fans could also deposit money at any branche of FDH Bank across the country to redeem for ticket.

Matola said open stands advance would be sold at K1,500, covered stand K3,500 while VIP is priced at K7,500 but at the gate during the game the price will be higher with K2,000 for open stands, K5,000 for covered and K10,000 for VIP.

He appealed to soccer fans to buy advance tickets to enable them cheer on the team to the much needed victory to stay in the Chan competition as the team succumbed to a late goal on Saturday to lose 1-0 away in Antananarivo.

He also cautioned fraudsters against selling counterfeit tickets as the association had put up stringent mechanism to deal with the problem having had people arrested.

"Tickets will start be sold on Wednesday and would like to urge to buy the tickets to witness the Flames scorch Madagascar on home soil," he said.

Meanwhile former Flames captain Joseph Kamwendo has been recalled to beef up the inexperienced team in a bid to turn the tables as the Belgian seeks to start with a high note.