Somalia: President Set to Meet With His Turkish Counterpart

President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo who is in Turkey for a 3-day state visit is set to meet with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the capital Ankara on Wednesday.

During their meeting, the two leaders will focus on strengthening the bilateral relations between Somalia and Turkey, mainly the security and humanitarian crises in the country.

President Farmajo is accompanied by first lady, several lawmakers and key government ministers, including the minister of foreign affairs Yusuf Garad Omar on his trip to Turkey.

Somali President has received an official invitation bid from his counterpart Raceb Tayip Erdogan nine days after winning a historic constitutional referendum across Turkey.

Turkey has been a major Somalia sponsor for the past 6 years, helping the country to recover from decades of conflict and current drought effected half of the country's population.