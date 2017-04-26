26 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: National Hospital Records First Quintuplet Birth

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Francis Arinze Iloani

The National Hospital Abuja has recorded its first quintuplet birth since inception in 1999.

Staff of the National Population Commission (NPC), Mrs Olumakemi Uduehi, gave birth to five babies at the hospital.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Dr Jaf Momoh, told journalists yesterday in Abuja that the hospital had not had more than quadruplets (four babies birth).

The CMD said the initial medical record indicated the woman was with quadruplets, but a new ultrasound scan revealed quintuplets.

Momoh said the mother and her five babies were doing fine after caesarean section (CS).

The mother of the quintuplets told journalists that she was overwhelmed with joy, giving the glory to God.

Nigeria

Obama Wanted Change of Govt - Goodluck Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has finally admitted that his electoral defeat in the 2015 elections was partly… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.