Nigeria: National Hospital Records First Quintuplet Birth

The National Hospital Abuja has recorded its first quintuplet birth since inception in 1999.

Staff of the National Population Commission (NPC), Mrs Olumakemi Uduehi, gave birth to five babies at the hospital.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Dr Jaf Momoh, told journalists yesterday in Abuja that the hospital had not had more than quadruplets (four babies birth).

The CMD said the initial medical record indicated the woman was with quadruplets, but a new ultrasound scan revealed quintuplets.

Momoh said the mother and her five babies were doing fine after caesarean section (CS).

The mother of the quintuplets told journalists that she was overwhelmed with joy, giving the glory to God.