Sudan: UN Workers Caught in Sudan Crossfire

Two years ago, in April 2015, Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir - who assumed power in 1989 - once again won the… Read more »

THE United Nations is worried at the ethnic clashes in central Sudan, where its workers have been caught in the crossfire. The conflict is most severe in the Abyei region, established in 2005 at the end of the second Sudan civil war. Armed elements from rival ethnic groups and the proliferation of illegal arms have been commonplace in recent months amid fights over territories. Ceasefire agreements reached in 2011 have not yielded results, bringing about the intervention of the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA). UN said despite enhanced security at critical road crossings armed assailants recently hijacked a World Health Organization-Sudan vehicle north of Diffra. Another carjacking attempt on contractors for the International Organisation for Migration travelling from Diffra towards Goli has resulted in the death of a contractor and the wounding of his driver. Following the attack, UNISFA has reinforced its procedures to ensure the safety of its staff and workers connected with its projects in Abyei Area. The Security Council said the timing of these incidents suggested the aim of the armed elements was to influence deliberations at the meetings of intercommunity traditional leaders held between December and January. - CAJ News

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.