26 April 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Rwanda Genocide Commemorated

Asmara — The 23rd commemoration of Rwanda genocide was observed in Asmara yesterday, April 25.

At the vent in which high level government and PFDJ officials, Ambassadors as well as the Rwanda National Cycling Team that was here to participate at the Tour Eritrea 2017 took part, Ms. Christine Umutoni, UN Humanitarian Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative, said that this year's commemoration of the Rwanda genocide is observed under the theme "Walk to Remember", and appreciated the Government of Eritrea for its cooperation to mark the event.

Mr. Yemane Ghebremeskel, Minister of Information, pointed out that the somber event accentuates two crucial messages, which include humanity's collective apology, to the survivors of the genocide and the people of Rwanda, for allowing the excruciating but preventable massacres to occur under the callous watch of various multilateral and bilateral institutions on one hand and to renew the moral commitment and resolve never to repeat such atrocity against humanity on the other.

Mr. Yemane added that the people of Eritrea have been subjected for almost seventy years to atrocities by external forces. The people and Government of Eritrea can easily identify with the victims of genocide in Rwanda and will say, with a loud voice, no to injustice of any kind anywhere in the world, Mr. Yemane stressed.

At the event, a film on the development achievements registered after the genocide in Rwanda was featured and testimonies by the genocide survivors was presented.

