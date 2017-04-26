Eritrea: Mother and Child Health Service

26 April 2017

Asmara — The health committees in all administrative areas in Nakfa sub-zone are exerting satisfactory effort in ensuring mother and child health, stated Nurse Mihreteab Asgedom, Administrator of Nakfa Hospital.

He explained that health committees are making significant contribution in raising the awareness of pregnant mothers as regards visiting health facilities before and after delivery. As a result, 90% of pregnant mothers are presently delivering in health facilities.

The committees are equally contributing in efforts to eradicate harmful practices including under-age marriage and FGM. The Health Ministry branch in the Northern Red Sea region is striving to establish such health committees in the region.

