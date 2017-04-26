26 April 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Public Awareness for Effective Vaccination Program

Asmara — The Ministry of Health stressed the need for public awareness towards effective vaccination program. The head of the program in the Ministry, Mr. Tedros Yihdego, said that effective vaccination program could not be attained short of active public participation. He further indicated that the commitment of health professionals and village health committees are imperative for satisfactory health service in remote areas.

Since independence, the prevalence of communicable diseases such as polio, measles and others has been reduced thanks to sustainable vaccination programs. Sources from the Ministry of Health attest to the fact that the coverage of vaccination programs nationwide has reached 95%.

Mr. Tedros further explained that WHO professionals make detailed study on vaccination service to the public before application. At present, 11 types of vaccination are being applied in the country and that there are plans to introduce three more others.

