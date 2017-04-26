Eritrea: For Enhanced Role of Women in Development Drive

Asmara — The National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) branch in the Central region has conducted a seminar with a view to raising awareness and organizational capacity.

Ms. Alem Berhe, NUEW board member, said that the primary objective of the union is to ensure gender equality in all sectors and that commendable achievement has been registered to that effect through concerted effort.

The seminar organizers called on female students to enhance participation and commitment in efforts to eradicate of harmful practices, particularly underage marriage.

Similarly, a seminar on the role of youth in national development was conducted in Assab in which youth workers from different institutions as well as junior and secondary school students took part.

Mr. Adem Ali, PFDJ Secretary in the Southern Red Sea region, explained the significance of strong organizational capacity at various levels for the success of overall national development.

The seminar participants on their part called for the sustainability of such initiatives.