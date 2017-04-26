26 April 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: For Enhanced Role of Women in Development Drive

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — The National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) branch in the Central region has conducted a seminar with a view to raising awareness and organizational capacity.

Ms. Alem Berhe, NUEW board member, said that the primary objective of the union is to ensure gender equality in all sectors and that commendable achievement has been registered to that effect through concerted effort.

The seminar organizers called on female students to enhance participation and commitment in efforts to eradicate of harmful practices, particularly underage marriage.

Similarly, a seminar on the role of youth in national development was conducted in Assab in which youth workers from different institutions as well as junior and secondary school students took part.

Mr. Adem Ali, PFDJ Secretary in the Southern Red Sea region, explained the significance of strong organizational capacity at various levels for the success of overall national development.

The seminar participants on their part called for the sustainability of such initiatives.

Eritrea

International Malaria Day Observed

The International Malaria Day was observed yesterday under the theme "Preventing Malaria: Let's Ensure Our Health". The… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.