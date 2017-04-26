Nigeria: The Guardian Wins Two Media Awards

The Guardian has emerged the print media house with the best news website at the 2017 Nigerian Internet Registration .ng media award. The media house was also adjudged the 'most supporting media partner' by the award organisers.

This is the second time in a row The Guardian would be recognised at the awards, which celebrate "achievements and innovations" among websites using the .ng domain name in Nigeria.

At the maiden edition of the awards in 2016, The Guardian emerged tops from a consolidated group comprising electronic, print and digital media outfits, beating nine other media houses that included Nigerian Television Authority, Leadership, Daily Post, The Cable, Daily Times, Nigerian Communications Week, Techsmart, Daily Trust Media, among others.

The award, according to NiRA, was judged based on the level of local and original content promoted by such media house and its website.

"We believe in the power of the Internet and are determined that the .ng domain name space that we are responsible for, has a positive impact on the lives of Internet users," NiRA said in a statement.

"We acknowledge the great work being done out there and desire the public to know about it, talk about it, engage with it and put it into the spotlight."

In the last two years, The Guardian has redefined digital publishing within the Nigerian media space, adopting a more robust approach to news dissemination on its websites and across its social media platforms.