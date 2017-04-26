26 April 2017

South Africa: These Are the Days of Our SA Lives - Ntlemeza Vs Mbalula, High Noon, Tuesday Episode

While Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday accused possibly-suspended Hawks head Mthandazo Ntlemeza of having gone "rogue" and "armed and dangerous", the beleaguered Ntlemeza in turn accused the Minister of embarrassing, humiliating, degrading and subjecting him to contempt and public ridicule as well as causing a constitutional crisis. It's clearly game on in the next episode of the farce that is unraveling in the highest echelons of the country's law enforcement agencies and that is playing itself out in full view of the public like a tacky reality TV show. By MARIANNE THAMM.

Around 13:40 on Tuesday, while Police Minister Fikile Mbalula was riffing at a press conference in Pretoria, Hawks head (or not?), Mthandazo Berning Ntlemeza's "voodoo" lawyers filed a notice of motion with the Pretoria High court seeking to restrain Mbalula, "his employees and/or agents" from "preventing, hindering, obstructing, intimidating, harassing or in any manner the Applicant [Ntlemeza] from entering the office of the National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation situate [sic] at 1 Promat Building, 1 Creswell Road, Silverton, Pretoria."

Ntlemeza also wants the court to stop Mbalula from "interfering unlawfully" with the performance of his official duties and from making public statements...

