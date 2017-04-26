26 April 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Ellen Seeks Amendment for Aliens' Law

By Bridgett Milton

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has submitted a bill to the 53rd Liberian Legislature, seeking amendment of Section 6.1(5) of the aliens and nationality law of Liberia, title 4, Liberian code of laws revised, on residence permits.

According to a communication sent to the House of Representatives on Tuesday by the President, Article 34 (h) of the Constitution of Liberia empowers the Legislature to establish laws for citizenship, naturalization and residence and section 6.1 of the aliens and nationality law of Liberia requires every alien presently in Liberia or hereafter admitted into Liberia as an immigrant or a resident, to obtain a permit of residence.

The letter also states that experience over the years shows that the requirement of annual renewal of a permit of residence imposes peculiar difficulties and disruptions on aliens, particularly aliens who are not eligible to acquire Liberian citizenship by naturalization.

Additionally, some aliens have legally resided and worked in Liberia for many years, and contributed and continue to contribute substantively to the country's economy.

The draft bill seeks to address the need for security, stability, and predictability; provide comfort to aliens who have invested substantially in Liberia and accommodate aliens, who are married to Liberians.

The document will also facilitate residency in Liberia; minimize the many onerous challenges of annual renewals of residence permits and encourage investment of foreign individual entrepreneurs. The communication was read in session and turned over to the House committees on Labor, Foreign Affairs, National Security and Judiciary to report in two weeks.

