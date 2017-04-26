26 April 2017

Liberia: Nimba Embarks On Streets Pavement

By Franklin Doloquee

Authorities in Nimba County have embarked on re-opening streets in all six major cities in the county. County Superintendent, D. Dorr Cooper, said the exercise is being executed in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Works.

Superintendent Cooper further disclosed that an amount of US$300,000 has been provided thru the Ministry to carry on interventions between Bong and Grand Gedeh counties during the rainy season. He added that the county administration was asked to use its earth-moving equipment to carry on the intervention. The opening of streets in Nimba came to a standstill for over a year due to some hitches.

