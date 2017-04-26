Liberia: Head of Mandingo Caucus Sekou Kolleh Joins Liberty Party

Monrovia — As the 2017 elections approach, strange bedfellows are being made.

The biggest beneficiary of them all is the Liberty Party which has had a streak of crossovers in recent days.

The latest catch of the Liberty Party is Sekou Kolleh, head of the Mandingo caucus and a member of the Unity Party.

Mr. Kolleh joins a growing list of other youthful politicians who are crossing carpet to the Liberty Party. Last week Kanio Gbala of the CDC also joined the Liberty Party when he became jilted by its shenanigans.

Mr. Kolleh is a prominent son from Lofa with a solid base in Voinjama and also an aspirant in the same area.

He joined the Liberty Party on Monday with a promise to deliver Lofa to Cllr. Charles Brumskine and attributed his crossover to Darius Dillon and Musa Bility.

"The rope that pulls us to this party is Musa Bility. I promised that we will bring nothing less than our best to this party," Kolleh said.

He acknowledged that it is a difficult task to lift the hand of another Presidential candidate in Lofa, adding that Lofa will be delivered to Liberty Party.

"Our task to lift the hands of another Presidential candidate is not a small thing but guess what?

In the words of Barrack Obama, there nothing more pleasant to our soul and defining of our character than given your all to a difficult task," he added.

"Unless we weren't born or our forefather didn't labor, that it is the only way we wouldn't deliver Lofa to you. We have come to join and join with everything in our powers, the county is critical to the winning of Liberty Party," Kolleh continued.

"We have come to let you know with no fear that we will do our utmost best, that victory will be realized October 10 (2017)."

"I come to give my all to a difficult task."

"We are national figures - we are going to preach inclusivity, we are not taking the Mandingo Caucus with us but those that value us and believe in us, to friends and family let me say officially I have penned my signature and going forward I am a full-fledged member of Liberty Party.

Liberty Party campaign manager Musa Bility welcomed Kolleh to the Liberty Party.

"Sekou I don't know what to say to you - I just want to say welcome. You made the right decision. When you walk here tomorrow, you feel at home," Bility said.

He said Liberty Party is now the face of Liberia, adding that all tribes and religion are visible in the party.

"You look at me, you look at Kanio from Grand Gedeh you look at Deputy political leader (Karnwea) and myself from Nimba, Liberty is beginning to show the face of Liberia in the party. "

"You see all the tribe - we here for business, this party about saving Liberia, welcome to the party that has no boundary," Bility said.

Bility boasted of the upsurge of talents in the party, naming newly joined members Kanio and Sekou as assets they are proud to have.