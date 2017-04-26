Liberia: NEC, Cellcom Subpoenaed to Show Actual Age of Victim in Rape Case

Monrovia — Mr. Varney Jarsey, the indicted Liberia National Student Union President has received a boost as he fights off allegations of rape.

The accused's legal counsel has requested the court to cite National Elections Commission and telecommunications giant, Cellcom to show the actual age of his accuser.

Jarsey was indicted on December 30 for statutory rape and incarcerated at the Monrovia Central Prison in November 2016.

An application for writs of subpoena Duces Tecum and Attestifcadum grew from the motion to admit to bail filed by his legal lawyers.

The 5-counts averred that the defendant believed that the victim (private prosecutrix) claimed before court that she was 13-14 years of age committed perjury.

The defendant's lawyer added that the victim registered to vote in the 2017 Presidential and General Election.

"Applicant (Defendant) also says that victim (private prosecutrix) has also obtained a cell mobile number from the Cellcom communication company which the details of her particulars reveal in the registration at Cellcom that she is an adult and is believed to be 18 years or more," the subpoena stated.

Count 4 averred that the victim misled the Government of Liberia, the prosecutors, the investigators, and the Court.

"To inflict the charges against the defendant thereby charging and indicting him for the crime of statutory rape in order to make it difficult for him to be granted bail"

"Applicant (Defendant) says he most respectfully prays court for the issuance of the writs of subpoena Decus Tecum and Attestificadum to be issued on the management of Cellcom Communication Company to produce the voter registration records of the private prosecutrix who registered in Mamba Point area in order to vote in the Liberia 2017 General and Presidential elections," the subpoena states.

According to the indictment which was crafted by the grand jurors of Montserrado County, 30-year-old Jarsey raped the 15-year-old under loud music upon her return with a loaf of bread he had sent her to buy for him.

According to the indictment, Jarsey intentionally left his living room where he was when he sent her and went into his room awaiting her to bring the bread.

The 15-year-old told Police investigators that when she entered Jarsey's room, he immediately locked the door pushed her onto his bed and forcibly penetrated her, while the music was intentionally turned up load so that no one could hear her shout or calling for help.

The indictment indicated that Jarsey admitted to Police investigators that he had some sort of interaction with the victim on the same date and time she claimed to have been raped.

The indictment disclosed that details from the medical report were consistent with the accusations levied against Jarsey.

According to the medical report which was submitted to the Police, the victim hymen had multiple scars.

Her private part, according to medical report, was widely dilated with whitish discharge.

Jarsey was also in flight as of the date of complaint till November 15 when he reported himself to the Police upon a call from Inspector General of Police where he voluntarily admitted that he interacted with the victim on the crime scene on the said date and time of the crime.

The LINSU President is being held in pretrial detention at the Monrovia Central Prison. It is not clear when his trial will commence.