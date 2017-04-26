26 April 2017

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberia Airport Authority Honors Retirees, Employees for Dedicated Service

Tagged:

Related Topics

Margibi County — The management of the Liberia Airport Authority (LAA) has for the first time recognized and honored the dedicated services of over hundred employees both retired and active.

The employees were honored during a colorful ceremony held near the Roberts International Airport (RIA) in Margibi County for services ranging from five to 25 years.

Speaking during the honoring ceremony, the Managing Director of Roberts International Airport, Bil Bako Freeman, who served as keynote speaker congratulated the employees serving the LAA in various capacities at the RIA and James Spriggs Payne airports.

"To our cherished "Service Award" recipients, we highly appreciate the continuous and valuable services that you have rendered the LAA. You are our greatest assets and I can boldly say that we are where we are at this stage of our growth because of your dedication to duty, loyalty and unwavering commitment.

Let me also congratulate you for the number of years you have served and we wish you well in the years ahead. Rest assured that Management will continue to focus on the building of your capacity through training," he said.

Freeman said the LAA will continue to rely on the experience and expertise of its employees as the airport infrastructures gravitate towards modernized infrastructures.

"I want to acknowledge that you have all played your part in making our airports a happier and more productive place. I have learned Ladies and Gentlemen, that it takes a group of very special people to commit to their jobs on a daily basis even when the going gets tough and believe me, we've all experienced that over the years.

Again, on behalf of the Chairman and Members of the Board of the LAA, I wish all our honorable Retirees, God's richest blessings and all the best in retirement.

"We hope that you all will have a long and peaceful rest, spend some time with loved ones and do everything you wish to do with your time off," he said.

LAA Chairman, Gbezhongar Findley, also appreciated the works of the employees, and encouraged them to continue their good works that they would be recognized by their work.

He assured them that once the airport generates more revenue, they will equally benefit from the dividends.

Liberia

Senate Probes Korkoyah's U.S. Citizenship

The Liberian Senate has mandated its committee on Autonomous Commission to investigate information that the Chairman of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.