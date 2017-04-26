Liberia Airport Authority Honors Retirees, Employees for Dedicated Service

Margibi County — The management of the Liberia Airport Authority (LAA) has for the first time recognized and honored the dedicated services of over hundred employees both retired and active.

The employees were honored during a colorful ceremony held near the Roberts International Airport (RIA) in Margibi County for services ranging from five to 25 years.

Speaking during the honoring ceremony, the Managing Director of Roberts International Airport, Bil Bako Freeman, who served as keynote speaker congratulated the employees serving the LAA in various capacities at the RIA and James Spriggs Payne airports.

"To our cherished "Service Award" recipients, we highly appreciate the continuous and valuable services that you have rendered the LAA. You are our greatest assets and I can boldly say that we are where we are at this stage of our growth because of your dedication to duty, loyalty and unwavering commitment.

Let me also congratulate you for the number of years you have served and we wish you well in the years ahead. Rest assured that Management will continue to focus on the building of your capacity through training," he said.

Freeman said the LAA will continue to rely on the experience and expertise of its employees as the airport infrastructures gravitate towards modernized infrastructures.

"I want to acknowledge that you have all played your part in making our airports a happier and more productive place. I have learned Ladies and Gentlemen, that it takes a group of very special people to commit to their jobs on a daily basis even when the going gets tough and believe me, we've all experienced that over the years.

Again, on behalf of the Chairman and Members of the Board of the LAA, I wish all our honorable Retirees, God's richest blessings and all the best in retirement.

"We hope that you all will have a long and peaceful rest, spend some time with loved ones and do everything you wish to do with your time off," he said.

LAA Chairman, Gbezhongar Findley, also appreciated the works of the employees, and encouraged them to continue their good works that they would be recognized by their work.

He assured them that once the airport generates more revenue, they will equally benefit from the dividends.