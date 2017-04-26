Nigeria: Govt Urged to Fix Economy and Check Rising Food Prices

Hope Foundation Network, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) based in Asaba, Delta has urged the Federal Government to intensify efforts in proffering solutions to the nation's economy.

The Founder and Executive Director of the Organization, Mrs Bunmi Akinloye, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Asaba that the continuous increase in the prices of foodstuffs had affected many families.

She stressed the need for the Federal Government to involve relevant stakeholders, who could help in finding lasting solution to the situation.

She also urged politicians to fulfil their election promises, adding that most of them hardly kept to their promises once they get into office.

Akinloye, who commended the Federal Government on its programmes and policies, especially those geared towards agriculture, women and youth empowerment, stressed the need for the government to do more.

"The programmes and policies of the Federal Government are really commendable, especially those that have to do with agriculture, women and youth empowerment.

"But more still needs to be done in the area of power and education because the poor power situation is really taking a toll on businesses in the country.

"Where there is inadequate power supply, businesses are bound to fail and there is no amount of empowerment you give to the people if there is no power to run their businesses," she said.

Akinloye also noted that apart from power, education is also very vital to the development of the nation's economy.

She, therefore, appealed to governments at all levels to make education accessible to all citizens of the country, adding that apart from helping to boost the economy , it would also assist to reduce crime and security challenges.(NAN)