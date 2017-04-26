Nigeria to Generate $88b Billion From Digital Economy - Minister

The financial services within Nigeria's digital economy can add $88 billion and create over three million new jobs over the next ten years, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah, has said.

Speaking at a meeting of ministers from developing countries held yesterday in Geneva, Switzerland, Enelamah said his Ministry was already developing the "Smart Nigeria Digital Economy Project" and that the objective was to solve efficiency problems and create opportunities in the economy, improve competitiveness and foster technology development and innovation more generally.

The ministers from Nigeria, Mexico, Kenya, Argentina, Colombia, Sri Lanka, Uruguay, Chile, Costa Rica and Pakistan under the auspices of Friends of E-commerce for Development (FED) resolved to put forward a policy agenda to bridge the digital divide as well as provide development solutions in the long term, during their meeting in Geneva, Switzerland today

"The Smart Nigeria Digital Economy Project is Nigeria's response to an area of intense economic and technological activity by Nigerian youths, where there is a growing pool of talent," he stated.