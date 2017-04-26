26 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria/Cameroon: NFF Official Relishes Pro-License Course in Cameroon

A former Nigerian international and NFF's Assistant Director (Technical), Siji Lagunju is excited being one of 35 technical officials from across the African continent presently attending a six-day CAF Pro-License Elite Instructors Course in Cameroon.

The CAF Development Division invited a total of 35 elite coaching instructors from CAF's Member Associations for the course taking place at the CAF Centre of Excellence, Mbankomo, near Yaounde.

The course, which kicked off on Monday, 24th April, is the first of its type in Africa, and thenff.com learnt that the CAF Development Division combined the course contents of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) and those of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and brought on board technical gurus to develop the content for Africa's specific needs.

Participants in the six-day course are expected to return to their different countries and organize Pro-License Courses for elite Coaches in their territories.

