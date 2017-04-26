26 April 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Police Foils Multiple Suicide Bomb Attacks in Borno

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ndahi Marama

Borno Police Command said it has foiled multiple suicide attacks that took place in Maiduguri early Wednesday.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Victor Izuku.

"Today at about 0430hrs, a lone female suicide bomber detonated IED strapped to her body at Alkomi area, near the fence of Dynamics Farms in the outskirt of Maiduguri, in Jere LGA, killing herself alone.

"About the same time, a male suicide bomber attempted to enter an IDP host Community in Usmanti area in Mafa LGA. He was prevented by the residents, and in the process detonated IED strapped to his body killing himself and one civilian, while two others sustained injuries.

The command EOD personnel were drafted to both scenes and rendered safe and restore normalcy, while the injured were rushed to University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Nigeria

‎Buhari Seeks Approval for $6.4 Billion China, World Bank Loans

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, again sought the approval of the National Assembly for the federal government… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.