Nigeria: Police Foils Multiple Suicide Bomb Attacks in Borno

Borno Police Command said it has foiled multiple suicide attacks that took place in Maiduguri early Wednesday.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Victor Izuku.

"Today at about 0430hrs, a lone female suicide bomber detonated IED strapped to her body at Alkomi area, near the fence of Dynamics Farms in the outskirt of Maiduguri, in Jere LGA, killing herself alone.

"About the same time, a male suicide bomber attempted to enter an IDP host Community in Usmanti area in Mafa LGA. He was prevented by the residents, and in the process detonated IED strapped to his body killing himself and one civilian, while two others sustained injuries.

The command EOD personnel were drafted to both scenes and rendered safe and restore normalcy, while the injured were rushed to University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital for treatment.