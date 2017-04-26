Liberia: Plot to 'Dismantle' CDC

Despite string of defections from the leading opposition party in Liberia, there are no indications that the mass exodus of officials from the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has in anyway affected the party politically.

In recent days, several officials of the party have crossed carpet to Liberty Party, with the latest being Attorney Kanio Bai Gbala.

The departure of the Liberian lawyer may have stunned the party, because Atty. Gbala failed to state the actual reason for his resignation.

Now, there are reports of a plot to dismantle the party or create a situation that would see exodus of potential party officials to the Liberty Party, alleged to be quietly supported by President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf.

Last week, Atty. Gbala unceremoniously resigned from the CDC, stating no genuine reason for his decision, although local media quoted him to have accused the party's Standard Bearer, Senator George Weah, for favoring certain officials over him for the Montserrado County District #3 seat.

Senator Weah has not responded to Atty. Gbala's resignation. Atty. Gbala, son of esteemed Liberian statesman and political commentator, broke rank with the CDC for Liberty Party in order to contest the representative seat of Montserrado District #3 seat.

CDCians believe that Kanio's resignation will not affect the powerbase of the party ahead of presidential and legislative elections in October 2017. Whilst he's considered a brilliant young man, CDCians say Kanio's defection from the CDC might create hurdles for him to win the district seat on the ticket of the Liberty Party.

However, just days after Kanio defected from the CDC, there are reports that Mamasee Kaba, a young female activist, is about to quit the CDC days after Samora Wolokollie and Attorney Gbala were engaged in an altercation around Hill Top in Monrovia.

Mamasee, a staunch member of the CDC, told a local radio station that she believes the Liberty Party government is 'best' suited to resuscitate the drained economic situation of the country.

She said her advocacy for social development can be manifested in the opposition through Charles Brumskine, the presidential contender of the Liberty Party.

Sources hinted The NEWS that Mamasee and other defected CDC officials have had long discussions with prominent officials of the Liberty Party, including Darius Abraham Dillon.

Our sources said recent string of defections in the CDC is intended to weaken the party and ensure that potential young militants of the party are sway over to Liberty Party.

Liberty Party insiders, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Israel Akinsaya and Dillon have embarked on a campaign to recruit influential members from potentially popular parties before the October elections.

CDC officials who crossed over to Liberty Party have reportedly received inducements and there are indications that the Liberty Party might recruit additional officials, because for now, LP is prepared for the elections and that money may not be a problem.