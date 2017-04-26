Liberia: House Invites Defense Minister

Members of the House of Representatives have voted to summon Defense Minister Brownie Samukai to appear before them on Thursday to explain reasons behind his alleged threatening comments against residents copying the 72ndMilitary Barracks in Paynesville, near Monrovia.

The lawmakers said the Defense Minister's comments remind the country about the dark days where arms were used against armless citizens over simple issues.

The Representatives' action was triggered by a communication from one of their colleagues, Thomas Fallah of Montserrado County, who alarmed that the Defense Minister was planning to disregard the law and result to the use of arms against residents at the Barracks.

In his communication, Representative Fallah said despite series of negotiations with authorities at the Defense Ministry to discuss the planned eviction and its implication on the residents, the Minister has refused to listen, and threatened to use the military to evict the residents by all means.

Fallah told his colleagues that as the people's direct representatives, they should not allow such action to be taken against the citizens at this time because some of the residents have registered to exercise their political franchise in the pending elections.

In recent time, the Ministry of National Defense has said it will deploy a contingent of soldiers at the 72nd Army Barracks beginning this weekend for a "clear survey" of the facility in preparation for the military to occupy the camp on May 1.

He said military trucks will be made available at the barracks this Saturday to help evacuate the residents who are ready to move, and that the ministry does not have money for them.

But the lawmakers in session Tuesday disagreed with the Minister on grounds that the Defense Minister does not have the right to use power to enforce eviction.

Grand Bassa County Representative Byron Brown said it is better for the Minister to use the legal means to remove the residents, instead of planning to use military force which could result into violence.

Lofa County Representative Clarence Massaquoi said the plan by the Ministry is not feasible because several issues have to be taken into consideration.

Representative Massaquoi said some of the residents have already registered in the vicinity to vote during the pending elections, while some have registered their children for this semester, and evicting them would disenfranchise them.

Maryland County Representative Bhofal Chambers said the Minister was risking the lives of the residents, and that his action must be checked.

Representative Chambers told his colleagues that the planned eviction by the Ministry was not timely because it would bring the West Point memory where a teenager was shot dead.

"The Minister is stepping his bound, and I think we the people's deputies have to take a stance," Representatives Chambers said.