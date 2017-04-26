Liberia: FAO, GOL to Launch U.S.$258,000

To further improve the statistics and information management capacity of the Ministry of Agriculture, the Government of Liberia and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is this Friday expected to launch an18-month project valued at US$458,000.00.

A release said the project has been funded by FAO under the Technical Cooperation agreement between the Government of Liberia and FAO. It will build on useful synergies with all existing initiatives to better deliver great result.

The intervention will support the Ministry of Agriculture information management system as well as strengthen the institutional capacity to provide, manage and sustain reliable data base on agricultural performance, the release said.

The Department of Planning and Development at the Ministry of Agriculture will be strengthened to ensure reliable and timely statistics for evidence-based planning, policy formulation and decision making. It will also ensure timely access and availability of reliable data, baseline and statistics to guide and support planning and programming processes of partners and the Government.

The support will further build the capacity of other national counterparts to effectively, efficiently, independently conduct food security surveys, assessments and other related activities for programming processes.

The release said FAO Representative in Liberia, Mr. Marc Abdala and the Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Moses Zinnah, will launch the project on behalf of their respective institutions.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations has expressed delight that the project will provide improved data for better decision making as well as develop methods and standards for food and agriculture statistics in the country.

It can be recalled that in 2015 the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Agriculture requested funding from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations to support the Department of Planning and Development at the Ministry of Agriculture to address the challenges in order to access accurate, real time data and baselines for planning and programming.