Liberia: Is Sayeh Boakai's Running Mate?

Vice President Joseph Boakai may have genuine reason to delay the pronouncement of his running mate. Why Mr. Boakai has remained perhaps ambivalent for now, however, there are reports that he might consider Antoinette Monsio Sayeh, an expert from the International Monetary Fund, as his running mate.

Mr. Boakai has caused people speculating regarding who becomes his running mate during the October 2017 elections.

Before now, several individuals were reportedly tipped as his running mate. But it seems the Vice President is still conducting some due diligence to determine the most competent individual for the number two job of the land, if he wins the elections.

Sources say Dr. Sayeh, Attorney Kofi Woods and a number of personalities have been short listed but the final decision remains with Mr. Boakai, who himself, was named as Vice President by President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf just two months to the 2005 elections.

According to reports, Sayeh has an impeccable credential and is revered within the international circles.

Dr. Sayeh assumed her current position as Director of the African Department of the International Monetary Fund in July 2008. As Minister of Finance in post-conflict Liberia (January 2006 through June 2008) she led the country through the clearance of its long-standing multilateral debt arrears, the HIPC Decision Point, the Paris Club, and its first Poverty Reduction Strategy, significantly strengthening its public finances and championing public financial management reform.

Before joining President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's Cabinet, Dr. Sayeh worked for the World Bank for seventeen years, including as Country Director for Benin, Niger, and Togo; Country Economist on Pakistan, and Afghanistan, as well as an Advisor in the Bank's Operations Policy vice Presidency and as Assistant to its principal Managing Director.

Before joining the Bank, Dr. Sayeh worked in economic advisory positions in Liberia's Ministries of Finance and Planning.

Dr. Sayeh graduated with a bachelor's degree with honors in economics from Swarthmore College and a PhD in International Economic Relations from the Fletcher School at Tufts University.

Political commentators say while Dr. Sayeh has an international clout and could sway huge female votes; however, they believe that she does not connect among the young population, and that could pose hindrance to the presidency of Mr. Boakai if he wants to win the election.