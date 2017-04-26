Liberia: Senate Probes Korkoyah's U.S. Citizenship

The Liberian Senate has mandated its committee on Autonomous Commission to investigate information that the Chairman of the National Elections Commission (NEC) Jerome Korkoyah is a citizen of the United States of America.

There is information on social media that the NEC Boss is a citizen of the USA, a claim that Korkoyah has since denied and challenged his accusers to take him to court.

Chairman Kokoyah during his confirmation hearing at the Senate in 2013 informed that body that he holds only a Liberian passport.

The Senate's decision to initiate a probe follows a communication from Lofa County Senator George Tamba Tengbeh.

Tengbeh called on members of that august body to probe into the allegation against the NEC boss.

Senator Tengbeh also stated that it was important for the committee to also investigate other elections issues which he did not name.

The Lofa County Senator said "October elections are drawing nearer and the process needs to be free, fair and transparent."

He stated that the allegation is serious and it was appropriate for the senate to take steps because they are the ones who confirmed the NEC Chairman.

Nimba County Senator Prince Y. Johnson claimed that he has evidence in his possession against the NEC Chairman to confirm that he holds a 'dual' citizenship. Senator Johnson informed the plenary that his pieces of evidence will be presented to the court by his lawyer in weeks to come.

Senator Johnson added that his pieces of evidence came from New Jersey, the United States of America which confirmed that Chairman Korkoyah has a 'dual' citizenship.

But Bong County Senator Henry Yallah said it was inappropriate to investigate the matter because in every case, there is a complainant.

Senator Yallah said the Senate has no authority to determine the nationality status of an individual, adding that only the court can do so.

Senator Yallah warned his colleagues not to listen to speculations on talk shows regarding the matter, because doing so could put the country in a state of instability.

He noted that Chairman Korkoyah's citizenship has nothing to do with the pending elections because when he (Korkoyah) is taken to court, the matter will take some time up to the next year.

Following deliberations, plenary agreed and mandated the Autonomous Committee to investigate the matter and make report within two weeks.