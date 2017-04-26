Photo: Alex EsagalaDaily Monitor

Stella Nyanzi arrives at the Criminal Investigations.

Makerere University researcher Stella Nyanzi, who is facing charges that include calling President Museveni "a pair of buttocks" on Facebook, has complained of mistreatment at Luzira prison.

Appearing before Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's court yesterday, Nyanzi's lawyers, Nicholas Opiyo and Eron Kiiza, said the controversial blogger has been denied access to books of her choice, written notes and other materials prison authorities deem unfit.

"The accused should not to be restricted to reading only the Bible; not that she minds reading the Bible, but she is a writer," Opiyo told court.

He said even defence lawyers have been denied access to Nyanzi.

"Our contention is that lawyers are not visitors to the prison but are officers of court. Even when we were allowed in, we were unable to have a private client - lawyer meeting. It is unusual for the lawyer not to have a privileged conversation with their client," Opiyo said.

For his part, Eron Kiiza told court they have tried to talk to prison authorities about the mistreatment but nothing has been done to address their grievance.

"The accused is being subjected to discriminatory treatment as if she is not equal to other prisoners. The harsh conditions indicate as though she is being punished yet there is no court order for punishing her," Kiiza said, adding that court should order Prisons authorities to respect her rights.

Nyanzi, who wore her signature [blue] African wear with a matching band in her dreadlocked hair, appeared calm but occasionally flashed a guarded smile while the submissions went on. Unlike her first court appearance, she was not allowed to say anything yesterday. She only whispered to her lawyer Kiiza.

Although prosecution lawyer Jonathan Muwaganya agreed that Nyanzi should enjoy equal rights like other prisoners, he said it would be erroneous for court to give blanket orders.

"My understanding is that prison is a regulated facility; many things are censured including literature and restrictions to visitation. This is obviously the normal procedure in a prison facility anywhere in the world," Muwaganya said.

He added that lawyers should let prison authorities handle Nyanzi's complaints now that they had formally complained about the alleged mistreatment.

"It will be erroneous for this court to be asked to make a blanket order that the accused be accessed all literature of her choice to be read as she so wishes while in detention. The same would apply to the prayer of visitation to members of the public," Muwaganya said.

Commenting on the matter, Chief Magistrate James Ereemye Mawanda said it would be wrong for him to rule on the matter before Prisons authorities are given an opportunity to act on the same.

"My understanding is that they [Prisons] have not given you feedback. I believe these are competent authorities who will ensure that rights of the accused are respected. It will be premature for me to pass judgment on the authorities yet they are handling the matter," Mawanda said.

CASE REVIEW

Earlier, Muwaganya told court that they wouldn't go ahead with the case because its file had been recalled by the High court for review.

"I'm privy to information that after we adjourned, one of the lawyers of the accused, Isaac Ssemakadde, wrote to the High court asking for a revision," Muwaganya told court, referring to an April 10 letter by Ssemakadde to the High court in which he accused Mawanda of siding with the state to decline to hear Nyanzi's bail application after she had taken plea.

Opiyo agreed with Muwaganya's submission and added that Nyanzi will tomorrow appear at the High court before Justice Elizabeth Kabanda, where she will also be applying for bail. Mawanda adjourned the case until May 10 to allow the High court revise the application.