26 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Stop Sending Women After Deposits, Oba Tells Banks

By Sunday Michael Ogwu

Lagos — The Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, has warned deposit money banks against the practice of sending married women and singles for deposit mobilization.

Oba Akiolu sounded the warning at 22nd conference of Banking Institute in Lagos yesterday while delivering his good will message.

He said: "to you the bankers,your method and approach in sending single and married women to go and look for deposits is very very ridiculous."

The Oba also called on the Federal Government to dedicate the final six months of the National Youth Service Corps to training of graduates on entrepreneurship.

"I want the banking community and the government to forge a partnership that would see soft loan given to these graduates to be repaid in the first year of their operations," he added.

