Uganda: Police Charges Officer Who Told Museveni of Mafia in the Force

IGP Kale Kayihura chats with some police officers at Lubaga cathedral recently (file photo).

Stephen Mugarura, the police officer who authored a dossier a couple of years ago, highlighting criminal activity within the force, was yesterday charged in the Police Disciplinary court with discreditable conduct.

Mugarura was also accused of petitioning President Museveni without going through the proper channels, use of excessive force and being absent from duty without official leave (Awol).

"You, ASP Mugarura Stephen, petitioned His Excellency the President of Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni about the alleged criminal conduct of some police officers without using proper channels, which was against the police penal code," one charge read.

Mugarura took a plea of not guilty on four counts and said the two counts of discreditable conduct and being Awol were cleared by the director of public prosecutions (DPP).

"I wish to state that on count 1 and 6, I will not take any plea because the cases were fully investigated and I was cleared by the DPP and the director of legal in the police force," he said.

However, state prosecutor Catherine Kushemerwa said the DPP advised that Mugarura should be tried in a police disciplinary court, but didn't drop the charges.

"The DPP forwarded his files to the human resource and the director said that we should try him," she said.

The state added that when Mugarura's file was sent to the Professional Standards Unit (PSU) for investigation, he recorded a statement and was later released on police bond, whose terms he violated.

Mugarura, who was dressed in plain clothes, stepped into the dock at 11:30am. This prompted the chairman of the court, Denis Odongpiny, to ask why he was not in police uniform. Mugarura said he was brought straight from the police cells and was not given the opportunity to put on his uniform.