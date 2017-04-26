Photo: Daily Monitor

Evidence. Detectives gather evidence as the State minister for Labour, Mr Herbert Kabafunzaki (centre), looks on shortly after the polices intervention.

The interdicted minister of state for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, Herbert Kabafunzaki, is embroiled in fresh controversy over a botched labour export deal that he allegedly engineered while still in cabinet.

Kabafunzaki, who is the MP for Rukiga, is being accused by 92 youths from his own constituency, who say the embattled minister collected money from them to take them to find jobs in Qatar and United Arab Emirates, but he didn't meet his end of the bargain.

According to the youths, Kabafunzaki and his political assistant in charge of Muhanga town council, Allen Kabasi Kyirasha, collected Shs 600,000 from each of them.

The complainants say they deposited the money, which was meant to help process their travel and medical documents in Equity bank, Kabale branch on account number 032200893120. They claim that Kabafunzaki and Kyirasha promised to take only those who had paid up in February this year but to date nothing has happened.

They claim that after paying the money, Kabafunzaki and his aide cut off communication. They now want Kabafunzaki and Kyirasha to refund their money since they have lost hope of getting the jobs.

COMPLAINANTS SPEAK OUT

Douglas Asimire, a resident of Rutobo in Kayonza sub-county, Ntugamo district, said he rushed and paid the money in Equity bank on January 12, 2017 when he heard about the deal from Kyirasha with the hope of securing employment in UAE.

He explained that after paying the money, Kyirasha directed him to hand over the bank slip for safe keeping as he waits for Kabafunzaki to make arrangements for his travel. Sulait Tuhamem, a driver and resident of Nyabubaare cell in Kamwezi sub-county, said he heard radio announcements about prospective employment abroad.

On inquiring from Kabafunzaki's office in Muhanga town council, he was advised by Kyirasha to pay Shs 600,000 in Equity bank Kabale branch for a passport and medical report. According to Tuhame, after paying the money, Kyirasha told him he would be informed by telephone about his travel plans to Qatar in January this year.

He said Kyirasha also told him to only call Kabafunzaki at night in case he wanted updates about his travel plans but the former minister's phone was unavailable each time he called. Jackie Kembabazi, a resident of Muhanga town council, said she paid money in November and was told she would travel in December.

According to Kembabazi, although she paid the money, she was never briefed on the kind of job she would get. Ronald Twinamatsiko, a resident of Kafuka in Muhanga town council, said he paid all the money on January 15 this year after selling his piece of land. He, however, said he has waited for the job in vain.

KABAFUNZAKI DENIES

The minister's aide, Kyirasha, declined an interview to respond to the accusations leveled against her and Kabafunzaki. However, Kabafunzaki denied any involvement in the jobs deal when he spoke to The Observer by phone yesterday. He said he doesn't have a labour export company.

"I have never received people and I have never received any money from anybody. I have no company that takes people abroad," he said.

Until recently, Kabafunzaki was minister in charge of labour, including Ugandans seeking work abroad. Last year, government banned the export of workers after reports of hostility meted out on Ugandans, especially domestic workers, who were mistreated in the Middle East.

However, the ban was lifted in March after assurances from stakeholders and in particular labour-export companies.

Ironically, the youths have gone public a few weeks after President Yoweri Museveni suspended Kabafunzaki for allegedly soliciting a bribe of Shs 30m from Mohammed Hamid, the director of AYA Group of Companies, which owns Pearl of Africa hotel in Nakasero.

Kabafunzaki allegedly solicited the bribe to help Hamid shake off allegations of sexual harassment leveled against him by a former employee at the hotel.

President Yoweri Museveeni ordered Kabafunzaki to step aside pending the completion of his trial on corruption-related charges.