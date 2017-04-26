Uganda: Kikankane Set to Chase Ssebuguzi in FMU Rally

A thrilling contest between Duncan Mubiru and Ronald Ssebuguzi is on the cards when the two drivers take to the track for national championship points in this weekend's FMU-organised rally, writes MOSES MUGALU.

Three-time national champion Ronald Ssebuguzi (in a Mitsubishi Evo X) will open the route in the FMU Rally, which flags off with a special sprint stage on Saturday at Busiika double circuit racetrack.

Ideally, Duncan Mubiru, who is the current championship (NRC) leader on 160 points after two rounds, should have earned the car number-one sticker. However, rally organisers have handed second-placed Ssebuguzi (150 points) the mantle to open the route in line with the new FIA regulations, which require any of the top-five finishers from the previous season to lead the way.

The development has instead drawn excitement from Mubiru's fans, itching to see their beloved driver chase Ssebuguzi in a battle of Mitsubishis in the challenging route during the final leg of the two-day rally in Kayunga district on Sunday. There are 12 scheduled competitive stages on murram roads in Kayunga.

Fondly nicknamed 'Kikankane' because of doing crazy speeds during rallies, Mubiru has also welcomed the start-list draw, saying he prefers chasing Ssebuguzi to leading him.

"It will be an interesting rally; you just come and watch," the media-shy Mubiru said yesterday.

Last month, Mubiru powered his Mitsubishi Evo X to victory in the Mist of the Gorilla Rally in Kabale. He had finished third in the season-opening Mbarara rally in February. After setting the pace in two NRC rounds, Kikankane wants to maintain the lead as he chases his maiden championship title while Ssebuguzi aims to build moment for the fourth career triumph.

KEEN ON PEARL

The 48 drivers competing in this weekend's rally are also keen on mastering the route, which officials say will be used for the prestigious Pearl of Africa Rally due in June. One of the newcomers to watch in the event will be Yusuf Bukenya, son of veteran driver Wycliffe Bukenya, who has opted to retire and pave way for the young member of his family.

Twenty-three-old Yusuf is set to compete in a powerful Mitsubishi Evo XI, formerly driven by his dad. He will be in the cockpit with experienced journalist cum-navigator Ronald Serugo, who says their main target is to finish the rally in a respectable position.

Last year, Yusuf competed in two rallies (Kabalega and Jinja). In Kabalega, he finished but results were cancelled due to organizational mishaps and in Jinja he dropped out of the race.

This will be his first NRC event in the new season and third overall as he attempts to feel the void of his father.