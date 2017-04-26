Uganda: Kiyindi, Where Child Prostitution Is Common, Cheap

Photo: Edgar R Batte/Daily Monitor

Christine Namulondo is not proud of her past but says circumstances drove her to prostitution.

On the shores of Lake Victoria in Buikwe district is Kiyindi village, one of the biggest landing sites in the country. The area, which is renowned for its fishing business, is also a hub for child prostitution, writes RACHAEL NINSIIMA.

A recent report by the AfriChild Center at Makerere University, details the worrying extent of the vice. The research, titled 'A study of community-based child protection mechanisms in a fishing community in central Uganda,' involved interviews with 152 participants, including adults and children.

Joyce Wanican, the executive director of AfriChild Center, says the six-month research was conducted to inform the organisation's programs and policies that aim to improve child well-being in the country.

"We discovered that at nightfall, underage girls wearing short skirts go to disco halls, bars, lodges and film halls and are bought by older men. The younger boys also engage in commercial sex as the buyers, with older sex workers. The common denominator is always money," she noted.

The report adds that many of the child victims, aged 11 to 17 years, are out of school. Although there are older prostitutes, many clients prefer young girls because they charge less. Whereas an adult may charge Shs 8,000, a child's 'service' is as low as Shs 1,000. Additionally, adults tend to like young girls due to their developing breasts and buttocks, as these allegedly boost their libido.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) defines child prostitution as the use of underage girls and boys in sexual activities, remunerated in cash or in kind.

Government, through the ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, developed the National Action Plan on elimination of the worst forms of child labour to forbid the involvement of children in commercial sex exploitation.

Nonetheless, AfriChild Centre's findings in Kiyindi reveal child prostitution is ranked the second highest risk, after child labour, affecting children's well-being.

According to the research, prevalence of child prostitution is linked to a number of factors, including overexposure of children to pornography, inadequate education opportunities, low social status of women and girls, poverty and unemployment.

Many do it to earn money, clothes and fish to take home. A community elder who preferred anonymity said: "There is a popular place called Strong pub where children freely watch films and attend karaoke shows that are full of vulgarism and nakedness. We even have a 10-year-old who entertains the crowd and no one is concerned."

Disturbingly, the report notes that it is common to find schoolgirls leaving home for school, but instead remove their uniform, change into other clothes and branch off to hang out at bars with boys and men.

Wanican further attributes the growing numbers of children engaged in child prostitution to parental negligence.

"Many parents leave their children unattended to for long periods of time, which exposes them to exploitation. Parental negligence is exposing young girls in Kiyindi to prostitution," she says.

UNDERUTILIZED CHILD PROTECTION SYSTEMS

The landing site, comprising over 20,000 people, has long grappled with the problem of child prostitution because of underutilized child protection systems.

The researchers note that community-based child protection mechanisms (CBCPMs) are fast becoming important responses in addressing child protection concerns. Components of CBCPMs include people, groups and networks that exist in the communities.

Despite the existence of the probation and welfare office and the community development office that create child protection committees, communities are oblivious of their existence. Moreover, families prefer handling cases on their own rather than reporting to the police. They only report when there is breach of agreement between the family and perpetuator.

The dire situation communicates that utilization of these community child protection mechanisms remains the practical solution to children and families seeking redress over child protection violations.

Wanican underscores the need of families to fulfill their primary obligation of imparting moral values in their children in order to curb the vice.