26 April 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: KCCA to Know CAF Opponents

Tagged:

Related Topics

Uganda's representatives in the 2017 CAF Total Confederations Cup, KCCA FC could be pooled against holders TP Mazembe when the draws are conducted later today.

The draws for the group stage will be conducted at 3pm (Ugandan time) at the headquarters of the Confederation of African Football (CAF). KCCA FC's chief executive officer David Tamale will attend the draws.

Coach Mike Mutebi's KCCA FC ejected Egypt's Al Masry 4-3 in penalties two weeks ago to make it to the group stage and become Uganda's first team to reach that level in a CAF competition.

According to the format released by CAF, KCCA FC could face any of the four teams in Pot 1 that include DR Congo's TP Mazembe, CS Sfaxien (Tunisia), Zesco United (Zambia) and FUS Rabat (Morocco). The four teams were placed in Pot 1 because of the points they have accumulated over a period of five years.

Besides facing any of the teams in Pot 1, KCCA FC could also have the chance of taking on another team in the Council for East and Central African Football Associations (Cecafa) region, El Hilal Obeid Club (Sudan).

"We are ready to face any team that we are placed against in the group. We need to be able to compete with any team in Africa," KCCA FC's coach Mutebi told URN.

The teams in Pot 2 include KCCA FC (Uganda), El Hilal Obeid Club (Sudan), Club Africain (Tunisia), MC Alger (Algeria), Smouha (Egypt), Mbabane Swallows (Swaziland), Horoya AC (Guinea), CRD Libolo (Angola), CF Mounana (Gabon), Platinum Stars and SuperSport United (South Africa) and Rivers United (Nigeria).

Uganda

Suspended Minister in Sex and Bribe Scandal Cited in Fake Qatar Jobs Deal

The interdicted minister of state for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, Herbert Kabafunzaki, is embroiled in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.