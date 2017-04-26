Uganda: KCCA to Know CAF Opponents

Uganda's representatives in the 2017 CAF Total Confederations Cup, KCCA FC could be pooled against holders TP Mazembe when the draws are conducted later today.

The draws for the group stage will be conducted at 3pm (Ugandan time) at the headquarters of the Confederation of African Football (CAF). KCCA FC's chief executive officer David Tamale will attend the draws.

Coach Mike Mutebi's KCCA FC ejected Egypt's Al Masry 4-3 in penalties two weeks ago to make it to the group stage and become Uganda's first team to reach that level in a CAF competition.

According to the format released by CAF, KCCA FC could face any of the four teams in Pot 1 that include DR Congo's TP Mazembe, CS Sfaxien (Tunisia), Zesco United (Zambia) and FUS Rabat (Morocco). The four teams were placed in Pot 1 because of the points they have accumulated over a period of five years.

Besides facing any of the teams in Pot 1, KCCA FC could also have the chance of taking on another team in the Council for East and Central African Football Associations (Cecafa) region, El Hilal Obeid Club (Sudan).

"We are ready to face any team that we are placed against in the group. We need to be able to compete with any team in Africa," KCCA FC's coach Mutebi told URN.

The teams in Pot 2 include KCCA FC (Uganda), El Hilal Obeid Club (Sudan), Club Africain (Tunisia), MC Alger (Algeria), Smouha (Egypt), Mbabane Swallows (Swaziland), Horoya AC (Guinea), CRD Libolo (Angola), CF Mounana (Gabon), Platinum Stars and SuperSport United (South Africa) and Rivers United (Nigeria).