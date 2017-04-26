South Africa: Sharks Get SA Referee in Argentina

South Africa's Jaco Peyper will referee the Sharks' Super Rugby clash against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires on Saturday (kick-off 21:40 SA time).

Peyper will be assisted by countryman Jaco van Heerden and Argentina's Damian Schneider, with Santiago Borsani the television match official (TMO).

Marius van der Westhuizen will be the referee when the Southern Kings host the Melbourne Rebels in Port Elizabeth (19:30).

Van der Westhuizen will be assisted by compatriots Egon Seconds and Rodney Boneparte, with Christie du Preez the TMO.

Argentina's Federico Anselmi will referee the Cheetahs' clash against the Crusaders in Bloemfontein (17:15).

Anselmi will be assisted by Australia's Nic Berry and South Africa's AJ Jacobs, with Johan Greeff in the TMO booth.

Earlier in the day, New Zealand's Mike Fraser will referee the Lions' clash against the Western Force in Perth (13:55 SA time).

Fraser will be assisted by compatriot Jamie Nutbrown and Australia's Amy Perrett, with Damien Mitchelmore the TMO.

Meanwhile, Friday's lone match between the Highlanders and Stormers in Dunedin (09:35 SA time) will be refereed by New Zealand's Glen Jackson .

Jackson will be assisted by compatriots Brendon Pickerill and James Doleman, with Aaron Paterson calling the shots from the TMO booth.

