26 April 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Fufa Polls - Magogo Campaigns in North

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Elly Kyeyune

As the race for local football governing body Fufa's top job picks moment, incumbent Moses Magogo has kicked off his campaign to retain the seat by canvassing for votes in northern and West Nile regions.

Elections are set for August 5 in Masindi but Magogo has hit the ground running, probably prompted by news that former Fufa president Lawrence Mulindwa is plotting a comeback.

Last weekend, Magogo visited Pader, Arua and Zombo districts where he met with Fufa delegates and donated footballs to respective area teams.

In different meetings and venues, Magogo promised to empower regions as part of his agenda in the next term. He said regions are the bedrock of football development in the country, and Fufa wants to equip regional associations so that they can regulate the sport.

He also pointed out that through the five- year strategic plan for the regions, his administration has increased regional facilitation from Shs 10 million to Shs 25 million per year.

Furthermore, Fufa plans to distribute more than 300 balls to regions and at least four courses in the fields of coaching, sports medicine, refereeing and administration.

Magogo, who is hugely hinging his campaign on Uganda Cranes' success in qualifying for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals, also emphasized that he wants to consolidate initiatives in marketing the game to corporate sponsors, developing underage structures, referees and women football.

Uganda

Suspended Minister in Sex and Bribe Scandal Cited in Fake Qatar Jobs Deal

The interdicted minister of state for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, Herbert Kabafunzaki, is embroiled in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.