Uganda: Fufa Polls - Magogo Campaigns in North

As the race for local football governing body Fufa's top job picks moment, incumbent Moses Magogo has kicked off his campaign to retain the seat by canvassing for votes in northern and West Nile regions.

Elections are set for August 5 in Masindi but Magogo has hit the ground running, probably prompted by news that former Fufa president Lawrence Mulindwa is plotting a comeback.

Last weekend, Magogo visited Pader, Arua and Zombo districts where he met with Fufa delegates and donated footballs to respective area teams.

In different meetings and venues, Magogo promised to empower regions as part of his agenda in the next term. He said regions are the bedrock of football development in the country, and Fufa wants to equip regional associations so that they can regulate the sport.

He also pointed out that through the five- year strategic plan for the regions, his administration has increased regional facilitation from Shs 10 million to Shs 25 million per year.

Furthermore, Fufa plans to distribute more than 300 balls to regions and at least four courses in the fields of coaching, sports medicine, refereeing and administration.

Magogo, who is hugely hinging his campaign on Uganda Cranes' success in qualifying for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals, also emphasized that he wants to consolidate initiatives in marketing the game to corporate sponsors, developing underage structures, referees and women football.