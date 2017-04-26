Namibia: American Wants Judge Off Murder Trial

AFTER managing to keep his trial in the Windhoek High Court stalled for more than two years, American murder accused Marcus Kevin Thomas now wants the presiding judge to step down from the case.

Thomas' latest defence lawyer, Kadhila Amoomo, informed judge Christie Liebenberg in the High Court yesterday that he had instructions from Thomas to apply for the judge's recusal from the matter.

Amoomo - the fourth defence lawyer to represent Thomas (31) since the start of his trial near the end of 2014 - indicated to the judge that Thomas' intention to apply for his recusal was based on a ruling that judge Liebenberg gave in October last year, when he found that Thomas was mentally fit to continue standing trial on murder and other charges.

As a result of the ruling, Thomas had an impression that judge Liebenberg has already found that he committed acts that he is being accused of, Amoomo also indicated.

Having been informed that Thomas wants to ask him to step down from the case, judge Liebenberg postponed the matter to 5 June for a hearing of arguments on the recusal application.

Thomas and a fellow American citizen, Kevan Donnell Townsend (31), went on trial in the Windhoek High Court in November 2014. They are being prosecuted on charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, importation of firearm parts into Namibia without a permit, possession of a firearm and ammunition without a licence, and defeating or obstructing the course of justice, or attempting to do so.

All the charges, on which Thomas and Townsend have denied guilt, are connected to the killing of the 25-year-old Andre Peter Heckmair, who was shot dead in Windhoek on 7 January 2011.

The state is alleging that Thomas and Townsend travelled from the US to Namibia to carry out a plan to kill Heckmair. They allegedly used a pistol and ammunition which they obtained illegally in Windhoek to murder Heckmair after they had lured him to a quiet street in the city's Klein Windhoek area.

The testimony of only one of the prosecution's witnesses had been heard before the trial was brought to a halt when the defence lawyer representing Thomas at that stage expressed doubts about Thomas' mental state following a failed attempt by him to escape from prison, and asked that Thomas should undergo a period of psychiatric observation.

After Thomas had gone through two rounds of psychiatric observation, during which the trial remained stalled, judge Liebenberg concluded in a ruling in October last year that he was not suffering from any mental illness or defect, and thus was able to stand trial.

The judge also found that Thomas was capable of appreciating the wrongfulness of his acts in respect of the offences with which he was charged, and of acting in accordance with an appreciation of the wrongfulness of his actions.

The evidence on which the ruling was based included opinions from a psychiatrist and clinical psychologist that Thomas was faking a mental disability.

In a notice filed at the court yesterday, Amoomo has indicated that Thomas' recusal application had its origins in the wording of judge Liebenberg's finding - specifically the reference to "his acts" and "his actions", which according to him created an impression that it has already been found that he committed an offence of which he is accused.

Thomas and Townsend have been kept in custody since their arrest on the evening of 7 January 2011.

Townsend is currently being represented by Mbanga Siyomunji - his third defence lawyer since the start of the trial.

Deputy prosecutor general Antonia Verhoef is appearing for the state.