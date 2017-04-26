Federal Government has said that President Muhammadu Buhari from now operate from home.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the meeting of the Federal Executive Council, FEC on Wednesday said that the President needed some rest and has asked that all the files on his table be brought to him at his official residence at the Presidential Villa, Abuja for treatment.

Buhari was not at the FEC meeting.

He delegated Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to function in his place.

