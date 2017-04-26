25 April 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Nevers Attacks Bishop Joshua Banda, Other Pentecostal Clergy

By Peter Adamu

MMD faction leader Nevers Mumba launched a scurrilous attack of some of the most recognizable men of the cloth for not sharing his political opinion.

Mumba, who is in bed with the opposition UPND, has said that clergymen like Bishop Joshua Banda (Northmead Assemblies of God), Pukuta Mwanza (Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia) and Reverend Alfred Ndhlovu (BIGOCA are a shame to the Pentecostal flock for merely holding an opinion different from him.

He alleged that the trio was among men of the cloth that had sold out to the ruling party and had hired themselves as jukeboxes of the Patriotic Front.

"Men like Bishop Joshua Banda, Reverend Pukuta Mwanza and Bishop Ndhlovu who have been extremely vocal in saying that this government is from God. What are they supporting? Their stance has made us the Pentecostal church be a shame," he said.

Mumba said that it was shameful that some members of the clergy had failed to stand up and fight alleged injustices perpetuated by the ruling Patriotic Front.

He praised the Catholic Church for their stern pastoral letter that labelled President Edgar Lungu's government a dictatorship.

Mumba said that the Catholic Church had provided a voice of reason amidst dark times in the political arena.

