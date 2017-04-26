Luanda — The joint bilateral Angola and Vietnam commission should meet this year to re-launch cooperation between the two states.

The information was released on Tuesday in Hanoi, Vietnam, by Foreign Minister Georges Chikoti at the end of the meeting with the country's Head of State, Tran Dai Quang, to whom he delivered a message from the President of the Republic, José Eduardo dos Santos.

According to Minister Georges Chikoti, Vietnam is a country with which to maintain a close political relationship, exchange views, noting that it makes sense to relaunch the joint bilateral commission to consolidate the political relationship.

The Angolan official also informed that President José Eduardo dos Santos was invited by his Vietnamese counterpart to visit that Asian country in the near future.

He noted that Angola can learn much from the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in the area of large-scale agriculture, particularly rice and fruit production.

He noted that in other cases large-scale agricultural projects could be created, which could be financed by Angola or a third partner, according to the possibilities.

"We can also work with the Vietnamese in the areas of construction and production of equipment. They build relatively well and can be assigned some projects in the context of national reconstruction in Angola, "he said.

Georges Chikoti also noted that the President of Vietnam expressed satisfaction that the 15,000 Vietnamese citizens living in the country who work in areas such as education, health and agriculture are well within Angolan society.

In the meantime, Vietnam wishes to be a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the period 2020-2021, and therefore requested support from the Republic of Angola for this purpose.

"For the political relationship that we have with this country, we will give due support (...)," said the minister.

The Foreign Minister also met with his Vietnamese counterpart and paid tribute to Ho Chi Minh, the greatest reference in the modern history of Vietnam.