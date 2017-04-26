Zambia: Policeman Shoots Bus Driver Dead

Another police officer has landed himself in trouble after allegedly shooting a bus driver in the stomach for a traffic offence.

The incident this afternoon after a driver who was evading heavy traffic in Kamwala area came face to face with traffic police who stopped him.

After being cornered, the driver and the police officers had an altercation with the law enforcement officers asking for cars to the minibus hiace to which the driver refused.

As the altercation grew heated the police officer fired his gun hitting the driver in the stomach leaving passengers of the bus stunned as the officers sped off the scene.

The injured driver was rushed to the University Teaching Hospital with the identity of the police officer who fired the gun yet to be established.

Police and bus drivers have had spats that have led to injury with a bus driver running over a female constable last year.