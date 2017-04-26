ONE of the men who spent more than a decade in jail before being acquitted in the main Caprivi high treason trial is waiting to hear if the Namibian government and the prosecutor general will be held liable to compensate him for the damages he claims to have suffered as a result of being incarcerated and prosecuted.

The damages' hearing in which acquitted former high treason accused George Lifumbela Mutanimiye is suing the government, the prosecutor general, and the minister of safety and security for N$22 million was concluded before acting judge Hannelie Prinsloo in the Windhoek High Court last week.

After hearing closing arguments in the case, acting judge Prinsloo reserved judgement until 23 June, when she will hand down her decision.

The ruling will be on the question whether the government, the prosecutor general and the minister of safety and security are liable to compensate Mutanimiye for the loss or damages he claims to have suffered through having been arrested, locked up, and prosecuted in the main Caprivi high treason trial. The extent of the damages to be paid to Mutanimiye would have to be considered by the court only if it has been ruled that the government, PG and minister should be held liable.

Mutanimiye (57) told the court that he was arrested in the then Caprivi region on 4 August 1999 and jailed for more than 13 years, until he was found not guilty in February 2013 in a ruling delivered after the prosecution in the trial had closed its case against the 109 individuals still facing charges in the matter then.

Mutanimiye claims that he was maliciously prosecuted on the basis of false information implicating him in high treason, and based on this, the PG did not have proper grounds on which to base a decision to prosecute him.

In his closing statement to acting judge Prinsloo, Mutanimiye's lawyer Slysken Makando argued that the reason for Mutanimiye's arrest was not because he was a leader or prominent member of the United Democratic Party, which was suspected of having been the driving force behind a plan to secede the then Caprivi region from Namibia, but simply because he was a member of the Mafwe ethnic group.

Makando also argued that if the prosecution in the main treason trial had been diligent in carrying out its duties, it would have realised that the charges against Mutanimiye could not be proven, and should have withdrawn the charges against him.

If the prosecutors had been diligent, they would also have realised by mid-November 2005 that the last witness who could have implicated Mutanimiye had testified, and that he had not been implicated, Makando argued. After that point in the trial, the prosecution had no basis to hope that other testimony would surface to implicate Mutanimiye, he stated.

Mutanimiye proved he was maliciously prosecuted, Makando concluded.

Senior counsel Ishmael Semenya, leading government's legal team, argued that the decision to prosecute Mutanimiye was made on the basis of statements that the police had taken from witnesses who implicated him in the plot to secede Caprivi from Namibia.

Semenya also argued that there was no evidence to support Mutanimiye's claim that the police or prosecution fabricated evidence against him.

For Mutanimiye to succeed in proving that he had been maliciously prosecuted, he had to show that the prosecution had no evidence against him when it was decided to prosecute him, which was not the case, Semenya argued. What happened during the trial was that witnesses who had implicated him in statements to police either did not testify, or did not testify in line with what was in their statements, he indicated.

Reasonable and probable cause to prosecute Mutanimiye had been established beyond any doubt, Semenya said.

Makando and Profysen Muluti represented Mutanimiye. The three defendants were represented by Semenya and Nixon Marcus, on instructions from government lawyers Hafeni Hamunyela and Chipo Machaka.