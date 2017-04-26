THE lover of slain CMED chairman has hit out at forensic experts and police officers, saying their conclusion regarding his death were laymen's findings.

Ashton Pillary was speaking as the inquest into death of the late Lesslie John Denn continued last Friday.

Denn was thought to have committed suicide but experts have told the inquest that he was shot dead.

Through her lawyer Dumisani Mthombeni, Pillary said the fact that an expert from CID forensic and ballistic and the investigating officer (IO) did not give a conclusive opinion in their statements showed that they were incompetent.

"We are yet to come to the final findings but what they meant was that they cannot rule out foul play," magistrate Lazini Ncube said when the lawyer criticised the IO, Knowledge Duri during question time.

Mthombeni continued, "I want you to reconcile what you told this court and what is in your statement.

"It is clear that you lack expertise in ballistics hence your opinion is laymen's opinion, not facts. What would be your comment on that?"

Responding, Duri said, "What I established was not an opinion but an observation. I have dealt with such cases for five years and I can tell when there was a foul play or not."

However, Mthombeni insisted that the two experts basically did nothing with regard to establishing the cause of Denn's death.

When the inquest continued, the gardener John Choruma who seemed to be concerned with his boss' death asked Duri what would be his comment on the fact that Pillary said she wasn't there when he burnt the mattress.

Duri said he asked Pillary during his investigations but she told him that she ordered the gardener to burn the mattress after she was given permission by one of the attending police detail.

"However, none of the attending details admitted having authorised that," said Duri.

One Simbarashe Kepekepe who was in the gallery also asked the IO what his conclusion was on the fact that Pillary ordered that the matters be burnt.

He said, "They were trying to get rid of evidence."

A Charles Mafemera asked queried why Pillary insisted that the gun should be auctioned or forfeited to the State when it was not hers.

The investigating officer said it did not make sense and was unlawful considering that investigations had not been finalised.

However, Mthombeni went on to say it was Duri who insisted that the gun should be auctioned.

Denn was found dead in his Borrowdale bedroom by his fiancée last year. It had initially believed that he committed suicide by shooting himself with a gun.

Inquest continues next week.

Francesca Mukumbiri appeared for the state.