26 April 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Supreme Court Sittings Begin May

By Bruce Asemota

The Supreme Court of The Gambia, the country's apex court, will begin general sittings from Monday 15 May to 9 June 2017, at the judicial complex at the Independence Drive in Banjul, judicial sources confirmed.

According to a notice signed by the chief registrar of the Supreme Court, Amie O. Drammeh, all those with matters or causes on appeal, review or otherwise before the country's apex court are requested to complete all necessary legal steps; that is filing of briefs, etc, as soon as possible.

The notice concludes that the Supreme Court registry informed all those concerned that it will strictly conform to the rules of procedure.

