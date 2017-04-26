26 April 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Standards Bureau Sensitises Stakeholders On Income Strategy

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Saidou S. Baldeh

Gambia Standards Bureau recently sensitised stakeholders on income strategy, held at their head office in Fajara.

Speaking on the occasion, Bai Dodou Jallow, Director of Standardization Division at Gambia Standards Bureau, described the workshop as very important, saying the Standards Bureau is in the process of developing a national standardisation strategy to collect a lot of information on identifying the priorities of the country.

"Our standard development is supposed to mirror the country's priorities," he said.

He said whatever resources is being used in their standard development should address the priority needs of the country, which explains the rationale for the workshop.

Joseph Dem, an official of Standards Bureau, said the strategy to uphold concise standardization system will help greatly in identifying the income needs and priorities of the country.

The national standardization strategy, he added, would aid the country's development trajectory.

Gambia

'Do More, Speak Less' - the Imam Who Stood Up to Jammeh Reflects On a New Gambia

Human rights defender and imam, Baba Leigh, was one of the few who dared to speak out under the previous regime. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.