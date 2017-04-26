Gambia: Standards Bureau Sensitises Stakeholders On Income Strategy

Gambia Standards Bureau recently sensitised stakeholders on income strategy, held at their head office in Fajara.

Speaking on the occasion, Bai Dodou Jallow, Director of Standardization Division at Gambia Standards Bureau, described the workshop as very important, saying the Standards Bureau is in the process of developing a national standardisation strategy to collect a lot of information on identifying the priorities of the country.

"Our standard development is supposed to mirror the country's priorities," he said.

He said whatever resources is being used in their standard development should address the priority needs of the country, which explains the rationale for the workshop.

Joseph Dem, an official of Standards Bureau, said the strategy to uphold concise standardization system will help greatly in identifying the income needs and priorities of the country.

The national standardization strategy, he added, would aid the country's development trajectory.