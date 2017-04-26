26 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: 2 Found Dead After Heavy Drinking Sprees

Two Zimbabwean men have reportedly been found dead after a heavy drinking sprees in Bulawayo.

According to the state-owned Chronicle newspaper, a 38-year-old man was found dead in the Plumtree border town's central business district following a heavy drinking spree with friends.

Police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nkosinathi Sibanda confirmed the incident, adding that Morgan Mlilo's body was found lying near a sports bar on Monday night by a passerby.

Sibanda said that the cause of Mlilo's death was yet to be established, as police were still investigating.

The police spokesperson said that the deceased was last seen alive on Sunday night around 00:00, when he left the 4Js sports bar, where he had been drinking with friends.

"On the day before he died, Mlilo was seen drinking at around 14:00 near Plumtree Bakery Supermarket, and he appeared drunk. He was later seen drinking at the 4Js sports bar in the evening and he left at midnight, together with other patrons, when the bar had closed. He didn't reach his homestead and was found dead the following day," Sibanda was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, the police said that they were searching for two men who had killed a Matobo man for spilling their beer during a drinking spree.

Sibanda said the two men had assaulted Jackson Masuku, 38, at the Orlando Bottle Store in Njunjambili business centre in Matobo district last Friday.

Masuku, however, died on his way home after sustaining injuries, and his body was found lying by the roadside near the business district on Saturday night.

